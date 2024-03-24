The Ducati test rider commented on the episode like this

The Portuguese Grand Prix of the MotoGP class has ended without points for Marc Marquez and Francesco Bagnaia. The two riders were fighting for fifth position, with the Gresini rider who seemed to have something more than the two-time world champion who had just been overtaken by a sensational Pedro Acosta.

Marquez tried the attack in Turn-5, the same point where yesterday he regulated Jorge Martin in the fight for second place in the Sprint, he went long, but not excessively, Francesco Bagnaia tried to cross the trajectory coming across in his path Marquez who was closing the overtaking, the two touched and fell.

The episode is being analyzed by Race Direction. Michele PirroDucati test rider, commented on the episode thus to the microphones of Sky Sports: “I'm sorry about the accident because they are two Ducati riders and a contact like this is always bad, but I think it's a difficult, particular and downhill corner. Marquez tried and Pecco crossed. Last year Marini fell here and Bastianini broke his shoulder blade. I think it's a racing contact. Marquez tried and went long, Pecco made his trajectory and very little is enough. Anyone who has ridden here knows how difficult that corner is, downhill and counter-slope, so Pecco didn't even see that Marquez was so close, perhaps. When you come out of that curve and go up you tend to look inwards, but the descent takes you outwards. He didn't give him a shout out, it could happen. I don't see voluntariness, and when you're always on the limit it can happen. To think that one pulled the other down seems excessive to me.”