José Martínez, better known as Pirri, will be the new honorary president of Real Madrid. The 77-year-old former soccer player from Ceuta will be named by the next General Assembly of Members of the Chamartín club as successor in the position of Amancio Amaro, who died on February 21.

Pirri arrived at Real Madrid in the summer of 1964, after passing through the ranks of Club Atlético de Ceuta and Granada, a club in the latter where he began to reconcile playing football with studying medicine. He made his debut wearing the white elastic in a classic against Barça in which he replaced Ferenc Puskas and played for 16 seasons in the white team, playing a total of 561 games in which he scored 172 goals.

He was one of the great figures of Real Madrid and yeyé who won the European Cup in 1966 after beating Partizan Belgrade 2-1 in the final at the Heysel stadium in Brussels. Paco Gento and Amancio Amaro were part of that team, the last two honorary presidents that Real Madrid has had.

A midfielder with great capacity in the rival box, Pirri also served as a libero for many years and his quality, together with his sacrifice and commitment to the values ​​of Real Madrid, made him one of the favorites of the white parish. In addition to the 1966 European Cup, Pirri won ten Leagues and four Cups with Real Madrid. He was capped 41 times with the Spanish team, with whom he played in the 1966 and 1978 World Cups. After leaving Real Madrid, he signed for the Mexican side Puebla, where he played his last two seasons as a professional soccer player while finishing his medical degree.

Once his boots were hung up, Pirri joined the Real Madrid coaching staff in 1983, where he remained until 1996. He was also technical secretary and briefly held the position of sports director of the entity until Florentino became president. Perez.