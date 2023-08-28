The new variant of Sars Cov 2, called Pirola, under the lens of Italian researchers who, however, reassure. At least in part. What do we know about the symptoms of the new covid variant? “Currently it does not raise particular concerns, but attention is needed, considering its characteristics and the many mutations”, explains in a nutshell to Adnkronos Salute Massimo Ciccozzi, head of the Medical Statistics and Epidemiology Unit of the Faculty of Medicine and Surgery of Campus Bio – Doctor from Rome who has just published a study on this umpteenth version of the coronavirus, in the Journal Medical Virology, together with Fabio Scarpa, from the Department of Biomedical Sciences of the University of Sassari.

This variant “has been brought under the attention of the World Health Organization, because it had been found in different states, without, however, that there was an epidemiological link, or a link with the movement of infected people. In every nation where it has been isolated – and on Saturday there were 10 countries, therefore very few – it seems to stand on its own”, recalls Ciccozzi, explaining the reason for the detailed study of this variant also linked to its diversity from the others.

Ba.2.86 (Pirola) under the lens, why

“We analyzed the mutations. And we observed that, in fact, it has a great many, two of which are more interesting: one is equal to the same mutation that the famous Delta variant had, which no longer exists, and the other which is a typical mutation of the Wuhan strain”.

On ‘Pirola’ there is “an open dispute among the scientists, many say that we must be careful because it would be ‘another Covid’, a new one that has nothing to do with Omicron. But from the study done with Scarpa, I would say that that doesn’t seem to be the case. The mutations have not given us any elements to say that it is a more contagious infection, more pathogenic, in short, more ‘bad’ than the others. Let’s say, however, that it must be kept under control. As we must do for all variants. To date, with the current diffusion data, I do not see a reason for specific concern, but it is obvious that we must not let our guard down”, he concludes, underlining that the study “highlights the evolution of the virus continues. We need to be attentive and continue to study this and the other variants”.

Pirola symptoms

In short, at the moment there is no evidence that Pirola causes more serious illnesses. Typical symptoms of Covid include high fever, cough, runny nose and loss of sense of taste or smell. There are currently no deaths related to Ba.2.86. “The potential impact of the Ba.2.86 mutations is not known at the moment, we are in a phase of careful evaluation”, remarks the WHO, which reiterates its call for “better surveillance, sequencing and reporting of Covid-19 cases, as this virus continues to circulate and evolve.”

Arturo (Xbb.1.16) and Eris (Eg.5) are confirmed as the most widespread variants, but the cases linked to the newcomer, Ba.2.86, classified are increasing. As of August 23, 9 sequences of Ba.2.86 have been reported in 5 countries: 3 in Europe, 1 in Africa and 1 in the Americas, explains WHO in the updated epidemiological bulletin, which also reviews the main mutants of Sars-Cov- 2.

US scientist: “The Pirola variant is not destined to disappear”

“The more we see the spread of the hypermutated variant Ba.2.86, which is now present in 6 countries and in around 2% of wastewater in a Swiss region, the more worrying it seems, especially at a time when surveillance has decreased: it is not destined to to fade”. This was highlighted by the US scientist Eric Topol, head of the Scripps Research Translational Institute in California, on Twitter speaking of the new Pirola variant.

“The immuno-evasiveness of Ba.2.86, with more than 35 mutations and amino acid changes compared to Xbb.1.5, the target of the ‘new’ vaccine, which is not yet available – adds Topol – will be problematic and exemplifies why a The variant-hunting strategy doesn’t work. We need a variant-proof vaccine and there are many candidates.”

Ba.2.86 has been “reported in Israel, Denmark, the United Kingdom, the United States, South Africa and Switzerland – always reports on Twitter Ryan Gregory, professor in the Department of Biology of the University of Guelph (Ontario), one of the most active scientists on the front of the variants – One of the 2 American cases is a traveler returning from Japan: so maybe the variant is also there? Public health experts who say a rampant evolution of the variants and autumn waves” of Covid-19 “are expected and they’re part of life, they’re not doing public health, they’re doing public relations. For the virus.”