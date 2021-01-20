“I have had professional football in my bones for 17 years now. That has not left me without a trace. I am brutally ambitious and that’s why I quit a bit. Because I have the feeling that I can no longer meet my requirements one hundred percent . It is logical to stop now, “said Schwegler at the time of his decision.

After his active career, Schwegler sniffed in here and there and felt most comfortable in the scouting department of the record champions. He works there now. “I go to meetings in Munich, otherwise everything runs from home,” reported Schwegler, who lives in Frankfurt.