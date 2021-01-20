In Germany Pirmin Schwegler played for Hannover 96, the TSG Hoffenheim, Bayer Leverkusen and Eintracht Frankfurt. Now he has a new job at FC Bayern found.
In the summer of 2019 Schwegler left Germany and moved to Australia, to Western Sydney. A year later, the midfielder hung up his shoes.
“I have had professional football in my bones for 17 years now. That has not left me without a trace. I am brutally ambitious and that’s why I quit a bit. Because I have the feeling that I can no longer meet my requirements one hundred percent . It is logical to stop now, “said Schwegler at the time of his decision.
Now Schwegler has loud picture found a new job. The 33-year-old has been working as a scout for FC Bayern for a few weeks. “It’s really exciting and a lot of fun. I can learn a lot, a great opportunity,” he told the tabloid.
After his active career, Schwegler sniffed in here and there and felt most comfortable in the scouting department of the record champions. He works there now. “I go to meetings in Munich, otherwise everything runs from home,” reported Schwegler, who lives in Frankfurt.
