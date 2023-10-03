The Blucerchiati are second to last in the standings and penalized by two points: a change of gear is urgently needed

Now it is forbidden to make mistakes: Andrea Pirlo’s Sampdoria must start watching their backs. Yes, because Serie B is a championship full of traps and pitfalls and the Blucerchiati, who started with the idea of ​​fighting to immediately return to Serie A, have had the opportunity to experience it first-hand in these first eight matchdays. So much so that the bookies are now updating the tables: from being a candidate for promotion, now the odds of Sampdoria’s possible relegation are plummeting.

SAMP: THE RETROCESSION QUOTES — The difficult start to the season (one win, two draws and five defeats) has caused Sampdoria to fall into the swamps of the lower rankings, also thanks to the two penalty points. Yet the club seems, at the moment, to confirm its trust in Andrea Pirlo, despite Samp having the worst home performance in Serie B with four defeats in four matches at Marassi: Saturday’s away match at Ascoli could prove decisive for the coach’s fate and to understand the real potential of the rose. Today, however, Sampdoria’s relegation odds are plummeting on all betting sites: they are at 4.50 on Gazzabet and Snai, 5.00 on Sisal and 4.75 on Planetwin365. See also Zielinski, what happened to the bonuses? The calendar will help, but swapping it is not a gamble

PROMOTION, YOU NEED A COMPANY — And to think that, at the beginning of the season, the conditions were very different, with Samp not only appearing among the favorites for promotion, but was even indicated as the probable winner of Serie B. Today the odds of a Samp promoted at the end of the season they surge up to 10.00 for Gazzabet and Snai, 7.50 for Sisal and 7.50 Planetwin365. In other words: a return to Serie A is still possible, perhaps via the playoffs, but a change of gear will be needed. Already starting from Saturday’s match.

