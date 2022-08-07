Andrea Pirlo’s Turkish adventure with Fatih Karagumruk got off to a bad start. The former Juventus coach was defeated 4-2 in his Super Lig debut against Francesco Farioli’s Alanyaspor, in a curious all-Italian derby on the first day of the championship. The blue goals of Borini (55 ‘) and Biraschi (72’), both arrived in the second half, are not enough for Karagumruk. Eduardo (19 ‘) and Bekiroglu (28’) opened the scoring for Alanyaspor, before finally closing the match with a brace from Angolese striker Eduardo (70 ‘) and the Turkish Yardimci (90’).

Well the Adana di Montella

Good first for Vincenzo Montella with his Adana Demispor. After having played part of the retreat in Italy also playing against Napoli and Salernitana, he started with a win on his seasonal debut away against Giresunspor. Final result 2-3. With Balotelli not even on the bench (in the smell of sale?). First goal of the match made by Gokhan Inler, who gives even more that blue touch to a league that speaks very Italian.