Genoa – Andrea Pirlo tomorrow (Sunday 1 October) against Catanzaro he knows that his Sampdoria can’t make mistakes “we all know the importance of this shirt, our work continues, we try to improve to overcome this moment of difficulty. We need to keep our chest in out and with your head held high.”

Catanzaro is one of the surprises of this start to the championship: “one of the teams that is better, we have to face it as if it were a final. We need the 3 points to get out of this difficult moment. The team is rightly disappointed. If she plays at home she must understand that the fans are with her, playing at Marassi must be our strength. We need to start putting forward positive performances and we will certainly start tomorrow.”

Even though it’s only the seventh matchday and with a lot of time to recover, the ranking situation is worrying today: “We must not be afraid, the Serie B championship is tough and difficultif we think negative already now… every match is fundamental, we need to put in performances worthy of the shirt.”