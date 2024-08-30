Pirlo, his company loses over 480 thousand euros

Andrea Pirloformer coach of the Juventus and newly dismissed technical director of Sampdoria is also suffering with its business considering that a few days ago it had to draw on the reserve to cover the loss of over 486 thousand euros that opened up in the 2023 accounts of its AP Groupwhich the previous year had instead recorded a deficit of 646 thousand euros.

The net worth remains at 7.3 million while the assets of 21.3 million are made up of many properties with a total value of 7.3 million and located among others in Brescia. Among the financial fixed assets are 80% of Vertine16.8% of The Formwork and 58.6% of Efc Steel (which trades in steel products and last year had a turnover of 23.3 million with a profit of 476 thousand Euro) and 10.3% of Elg Chromium Plating.

In 2023 it ended up in the red for 102 thousand euros, against revenues of only 42 thousand euros, even the Pratum Coller Agricultural Society: detected in 2007 by Pirlois located near the father’s birthplace, in Castel Mella (province of Brescia) and was born with the aim of producing quality wine in a sustainable manner.