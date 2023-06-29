Genoa – The blucerchiata shirt with the Pirlo writing makes a great effect. Maestro Andrea holds it in his hands smiling, with the sea of ​​Genoa behind. «Sampdoria for me is a great club, from Serie A, I didn’t look at the category, I chose with my heart and for the project. I can not wait to start”. The new Sampdoria hoists the sails among the boats of the Ocean Race. Once the storm has passed, we need to go back to sailing towards happier football islands. Pirlo coach, Legrottaglie head of performance, manager of the technical area: these are the first pieces of the new owners, Andrea Radrizzani and Matteo Manfredi. Doing the honors is the president, Marco Lanna. Shortly before there was a visit to the Region by Governor Giovanni Toti. “After difficult months, my face is more relaxed – admits Lanna – but Radrizzani and Manfredi also have it, the tension was high, a great undertaking was achieved”. The worst is behind us, Samp is more alive than ever.

“We have saved Sampdoria from bankruptcy that would have killed half of the city of Genoa – begins Radrizzani – Finally let’s talk about football, for the short term we have inherited a club with many critical situations, badly managed in recent years, self-managed with honor and commitment from the Board. For the medium-long term we want to bring back emotions, cheerfulness, joy, that’s why we chose Pirlo, for his attacking football, based on ball possession. We want to revive the characteristics of Sampdoria in the 90s, which everyone liked and loved. We want to go back to those values ​​on and off the pitch, elegance, respect, remember the glorious past and project ourselves into the future, like I did at Leeds. And they are proud to do it here, with these fans».

Manfredi takes the floor, along the same lines: «I thank those in society and among the fans who believed in this club, it was an act of faith that we want to repay with great satisfaction, combining financial and football sustainability, having fun, bringing energy to this wonderful city and to a noble club that belongs to the fans. We are here only as custodians.”

Nicola Legrottaglie explains the reasons that led to choosing Pirlo: «We believe in him a lot, we have followed him for a long time, we had also evaluated other profiles but Andrea is the one that struck us, what we wanted. We want him to demonstrate how strong and motivated he is, we are convinced that what he has passed on to us he will pass on to the players and fans. Pirlo fully embraces the identity that the club wants to have as a gameto look for a football that leads people to have more and more passion for Sunday’s match».

The ball passes to Pirlo: «I thank the owners for the great opportunity. They saved a historic society, a symbol of Italy, I grew up in the myth of Vialli and Mancini, football was my life already as a child. I saw the Scudetto, the Champions Cup final, with one of the most beautiful shirts». Flag dated 19 May 1991. Exactly 12 years earlier Pirlo was born in Flero (Brescia). “Let’s hope this date brings good luck.” And always on the subject of good luck, he reveals: «My middle name is Fortunato, but luck is not enough, work is needed». Of course, there are questions about goals. «If you aim for Serie A? The company has just saved itself, we have to be realistic. But I always set out to win – assures the Master – the goal in my head is to get as high as possible and as fast as possible. We know the difficulties there may be, we can’t say we’ll get to A directly but that must be our dream. We will certainly always give our best, in B it is fundamental. Ours will be a sustainable project, with players who are there, others who will return, young people we can hire». And Legrottaglie confirms: «We will bet a lot on the Under 23s».

For sure, Sampdoria was a bit in Pirlo’s destiny. Already sought out in the past by Ferrero, his debut as a Juve coach had been against the blucerchiati: «Me as a young coach against the more mature Ranieri. A few years have passed, I have had two experiences that I consider positive, I have achieved my goals. I was lucky enough to immediately start from the top, with Juve, but that’s not what I was looking for. In Türkiye I started from scratch, The experience in a small company has helped me a lot. We have always played against any team. And I grew up, I’m more experienced, aware».

Radrizzani, Manfredi and Legrottaglie make it clear that Pirlo was the primary objective from the start. And the technician confirms that the contacts started some time ago: «It didn’t take much to convince me. I met Radrizzani before the takeover of the club to talk about a project that could become a reality, then in the following days and finally on Monday morning there was the decisive meeting. There was no need for so many words, whoever comes here knows what it means to train Sampdoria with fans who also supported the team until the end last year. Their trust will be needed, to get back to the top we need everyone ».

Legrottaglie and Pirlo played together, in the national team and in Milan. “We won the Scudetto with the Rossoneri – recalls the head of performance – I have a hope that is a certainty: winning together again, if we are here it is no coincidence”. “We see football in the same way and this is a great start,” admits Pirlo. Quagliarella also played with both. “Fabio is a friend – acknowledges Pirlo – we have a wonderful relationship, we met again during Sampdoria’s training camp in Turkey, but the decision is up to the club, we’ll see”.

Fairy-footed director, even as a coach Pirlo appreciates players “à la Pirlo”: «Quality players are always nice. The more you have, the better you play but they must be combined with dynamism, desire and anger». Even the free kicks were among the specialties of the house: «How to take them well? We always train to improve. Just put yourself there and have perseverance. If there’s a need to help someone, I’ll do it willingly.”

In Genoa, Pirlo finds another world champion with him in Germany, Alberto Gilardino, coach of the newly promoted Grifone in Serie A: «We are friends, I called him to congratulate him on the promotion. Will there be no derby? Maybe in the Italian Cup, who knows…». The coach in Berlin was Lippi, a former Sampdoria captain like the current coach, Roberto Mancini: «I haven’t heard from Lippi yet but it happens often, we have a very good relationship, I know Mancini but not having had him as a coach, I have less relationship. But if I need any advice, I’ll call them.”