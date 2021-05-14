Rome (Reuters)

Juventus coach Andrea Pirlo said his team had failed to keep up with stability at Inter Milan, which helped them win their first Serie A titles in 11 years, but his players could still fight to qualify for the Champions League next season.

Pirlo’s side, who is currently fifth in the standings, have won just five of their last 10 matches and are in desperate need of the three points against Inter on Saturday, to have any chance of ending the season in the semi-finals.

Pirlo said in a press conference today, Friday: I congratulate Inter Milan for the league title, they played better than us, they were more hungry and hungry for victory, and they played steadily at the level greater than us, we feel some regret, but it is part of the team’s ambition, to watch the opponent after being crowned The Italian League gives us an extra boost to improve, and we also have a chance to qualify for the Champions League.

Perhaps Juventus’s first absence from the Champions League since the 2011-2012 season will be confirmed at the weekend, if Atlanta, Milan and Napoli all win, and Inter beat Juventus. After losing 3-0 to Milan at the weekend, Pirlo felt his players had responded well with a 3-1 win over Sassuolo on Wednesday.

Pirlo said: The performance suggests that the team could have won more points if it had always kept its focus, as it did against Sassuolo, at the end of the year we will make an assessment of the whole season and analyze the mistakes so that they do not repeat again.