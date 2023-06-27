Andrea Pirlo has chosen Sampdoria and it’s good news: for the club that risked disappearing and is now enthusiastically diving into a new adventure with a young and ambitious coach and naturally also for him. The decision to start from B after Juve’s burn and the Turkish balm confirms the feeling that Andrea would have gladly avoided starting from the top (which in fact wasn’t foreseen) preferring gradual growth and a more natural apprenticeship.