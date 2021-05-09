Milan’s triumph is historic: the Rossoneri had not won a decade at the Juve stadium. The last time had been in 2011, with a goal from Gattuso, when the Allianz Stadium did not exist yet. Andrea Pirlo, for his part, spoke like this after the disaster: “I don’t know how to explain what happened.”. The ‘Master’ haggled over questions about his future: “I am not going to resign, my work continues and I am convinced that I can do better. I will do my job in these last three days, until they allow me”.

“I had a different project, I thought I had a different team, I worked on some aspects, sometimes things went well for us, others badly. I am convinced that I have an excellent team,” he continued. Juventus, now, it is fifth in Serie A, out of the Champions League, one point behind Napoli, fourth, and three points from Milan and Atalanta. He denied that the dressing room does not support him and considered that he cannot “reproach anything” to his players.