The words of the Sampdoria coach Pirlo at the end of the match against Ternana to the microphones of Sky Sport on the Bonucci-Juve case

First Serie B match for ex Juve Andrea’s Sampdoria Pirlowho beat Ternana 1-2 yesterday thanks to goals from La Gumina and Depaoli.

At the end of the match, the Sampdoria coach spoke to the microphones of Sky Sports spoke of the choice by the Old Lady to put out the squad Bonucci: “I was sorry because he was my partnerI was also his coach and I know how much he cares about playing for Juve.

I’m surprised by this thing, but I think there were things already between them, maybe they had already spoken at the end of the season but I don’t know. I feel sorry for him, but then the decisions are made by the company“.

August 20, 2023 (change August 20, 2023 | 09:50)

