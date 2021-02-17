Alvaro Morata He was the protagonist in the complicated night of Juventus, changing the face of the forward in the last minutes of the match with Porto. The Spaniard jumped onto the field in the final stretch of the crash, although he was aiming to start and the decision of Andrea Pirlo, who preferred Kulusevski, surprised a lot.

The Bianconero coach, however, after the defeat revealed in ‘Sky Sport’ that the former athlete is still in precarious conditions: “He has not recovered from his flu, he is not well, but he helped us in a difficult time “. According to the ‘Maestro’, Morata “had to lie down as soon as he returned to the locker room after the game and fainted.” Regarding the defeat, the Juventine coach said: “When you concede a goal like this, right after you start, there is fear, you lose certainties. The boys were bad, that much complicated everything. Of course, the Italian looks with optimism to the next appointment with the Portuguese: “Luckily Chiesa’s goal reopened the classification and now we will focus on the second leg.”

Sergio Conceiçao: “We didn’t deserve the goal against”



The Portuguese Porto coach, Sergio Conceiçao regretted a “bittersweet” taste after the victory (2-1) over Juventus in the first leg of the Champions League round of 16, as they “did not deserve” the Italian goal in the last minutes.

“We didn’t score by chance. Our pressure worked. The players perfectly interpreted what we wanted. We have always been very organized, whether in an offensive or defensive block. “he said after the meeting in Do Dragao.

In statements to Eleven Sports on the UEFA website, the local coach highlighted his team’s match, which struck in the first minute of each half but conceded Chiesa’s 2-1 in the 82nd minute. “The players played a fantastic game. Congratulations to them, they have been the great architects of this victory, “he said. “We were good and we could have made it 3-0 through Sérgio Oliveira. It’s a bittersweet moment, the players didn’t deserve the goal we received,” lament. -Europa Press