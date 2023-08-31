Sampdoria still falls to Ferraris. Three points for Cremonese against Ternana: the results of the evening

Oscar Maresca

A header by Pavan in the 89th minute freezes San Nicola: Bari-Cittadella ends 1-1. The goal scored at the beginning of the game by Nasti was not enough for Mignani’s team, just before the stoppage time the midfielder evened the score. Venice mocks Sampdoria at Ferraris. Vanoli’s men, in the stands because of disqualification, come back for the blucerchiati: after the advantage signed by the former Barcelona player Pedrola, Gytkjaer takes care of the header and Tessmann with a very precise free-kick to decide the match. The Ceravolo wind pushes Catanzaro up: Vivarini’s team making its debut in its stadium asphalts Alvini’s Spezia 3-0. Cremonese needed Coda’s experience to find their first victory in the championship. Twelve years after the last time, the striker returned to scoring in the grey-red shirt: Ternana beaten. In the second half, Ballardini’s team was down to ten due to Ravanelli’s red card.

Bari-Cittadella 1-1 — The new attacking duo of the red and whites can no longer make mistakes at San Nicola. Zero goals scored in the seasonal debut, this time it's another story. Sibilli and Nasti get along very well and in the sixth minute the former Pisa serves the class of '03, who heads his way forward. He is the third youngest scorer in this championship after Raimondo della Ternana and Bonny del Parma. Gorini's team held on and in the quarter of an hour Magrassi came close to 1-1, again with a header. The visitors pick up the pace: Claudio Cassano, in his first start, hits the post in the 31st minute with a great shot. On the other side of the field, Sibilli gets rebounded by Pavan. The result is anything but obvious, because just before the interval Morachioli sends her out just a little. Cassano is still dragging the Citadel: halfway through the second half he gets rebounded by Vicari. In the final, Pavan scores the equalizer with a header from a corner kick.

Sampdoria-Venice 1-2 — Only Pirlo's team plays in the first half. In the first minute, the Sampdoria nearly took the lead with a header from De Luca on Borini's cross. Shortly after, Ricci starts the left-handed from the edge, just wide. Venezia pay little attention, Busio makes a mistake in setting up, Tessmann lets the ball be stolen twice: in the 27th minute Pedrola engages Joronen. The hosts run fast and create chances. Three minutes later, Verre lets Altare intercept a good shot. But the first half ends without goals. The third time is the right one for Pedrola. In the 46th minute Sampdoria restarted very strong and it was the Spaniard who arrived on loan from Barcelona who received Depaoli's cross and made it 1-0. Stankovic practically never engaged in the first half saves on Pohjanpalo in the second half but is offside. Gytkjaer took care of equalizing the score with a header from a corner in the 76th minute. The Dane was the nightmare of the Sampdoria defense in the final minutes: he headed the ball over the crossbar. With this Venezia, it is impossible to resist: in the 88th minute Tessmann mocks Stankovic with a free-kick from very far away. Vanoli's team remains unbeaten, disqualified and in the stands at the Ferraris. Second home knockout in a row for Pirlo.

Catanzaro-Spezia 3-0 — The most important episode of the first half is Kouda's shot disturbed by Brighenti, the midfielder falls in the area and the referee assigns the penalty. Moro goes on the spot, but Fulignati is very good at blocking the shot. We play a lot in the middle of the field and the opportunities are few. In the second half it's another game: the first shot on goal by the hosts is the winning one. In the 52nd minute, Iemmello serves Biasci who puts in Dragowski with a precise shot. In six minutes, the light for the Spezia goes out. On Vandeputte's free kick, Nikolaou touches it badly and it's 2-0. It's not an evening for the Alvini team: the trio arrives in the 73rd minute. It also takes the wind that changes the trajectory of the ball and Pompetti from outside the square in the corner. In added time, the hosts remain ten due to the expulsion of Oliveri who reacts against an opponent. This is how it ends, Catanzaro chases Parma on points: the Giallorossi are stuck on 7 points like Venice.

Ternana-Cremonese 0-1 — It's just a coincidence that there were no goals in the first half. On 10′ Favilli shows up in front with a good shot, but it's offside. Three minutes later, Coda sent the ball high in his seasonal debut with the Grigiorossi. Chance on both sides: again the attacker born in '88, then Lobojko with a powerful right shot high. The result didn't change, but before the half-time Casasola and Sernicola tried from distance. The ex Genoa eats up the advantage in the 56th minute: Ballardini's men restart quickly, Coda tows in the area and sends out very narrowly. Halfway through the second half, Ravanelli gets his second yellow card for an intervention on Falletti, and is sent off. Ten of Cremonese didn't give up: in the 65th minute Iannarilli performed a miracle on Lokoshvili's header, he was unable to do anything on Coda who scored Cremonese's first goal of the season. Lucarelli's team wants a draw and a deflected shot by Corrado hits the top corner. Sarr was forced to perform a diving miracle after another shot by Mantovani, deflected once again. La Cremonese resists and finds the first success of the season. Third consecutive defeat for Lucarelli's team.