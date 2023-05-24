Andrea Pirlo’s adventure in Turkey as coach on the Karagumruk bench ends early. The club, which is in ninth place in the league, has reached an agreement with the Italian coach to terminate the current contract. “Since we cannot continue with Andrea Pirlo and his staff for next season, we have given them permission to leave the club immediately, hoping it will give them the opportunity to plan their future,” reads a statement on the club’s website. Pirlo achieved 11 wins, 11 draws and 11 defeats in the league, obtaining 44 points.