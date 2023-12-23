Genoa – A negative start, the double advantage of Feralpisalòthe comeback despite the numerical inferiority and the final mockery, between the guests' goal and the one canceled out by Esposito: Sampdoria wasted the opportunity of a festive Christmas at Marassi and lost 2-3.

Andrea Pirlo, Sampdoria coach, analyzes the defeat this way: “We gave away the first 20 minutes and conceded two avoidable goals because we didn't put pressure on their ball carriers, on their crosses. Bringing them to the cross cannot be a solution, it is a danger, we had to shorten it first, then we managed to get it back on its feet until the episode of the expulsion which put us in difficulty: a player with the experience of Kasami cannot make these mistakes. At 2-1 for them with the whole game ahead of them there was plenty of time to take it home.”

However, Sampdoria also drew with 10 men: “We had a good reaction – continues Pirlo – a little confusing but with a good spirit, we even managed to draw, then an unfortunate episode ultimately led us to this defeat, the result of many mistakes. And when you make a lot of mistakes it's normal that you don't win the games. The arbitrage? In the 1st minute there was an episode in which it looked like there might have been a penalty, but they will have checked and evaluated it differently. About the disallowed goal they said that our player raised his leg too much, but their defender was touching his face when he was caught on the hip I don't know where. But it's part of football, we shouldn't get attached to these episodes. We lost the match: it's our fault.”

“Even though there were 10 of us, we always tried to get it back on its feet with a lot of will and strength – explains Pirlo -, we were good at this. It's a shame, we should have closed this pre-Christmas in the best possible way by celebrating with a victory, now let's immediately prepare for the next one. For luck will be played again in three days again here at Ferraris, against Bari”.