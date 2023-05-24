Andrea Pirlo’s adventure on the Fatih Karagumruk bench ended after less than a year. The Turkish club, back from three consecutive defeats in the league, has decided, in mutual agreement with the Italian coach, to terminate the relationship in advance, just three days before the end of the season.

Ambitions

—

Suleyman Hurma, patron of Karagumruk, has always had a soft spot for Serie A and, apart from the players Viviano, Biraschi, Borini and Bertolacci, during his experience as president he had already entrusted the leadership of the team to another Italian, the emerging Francesco Farioli. Last summer, Pirlo had signed an annual contract, eager to show off after leaving the black and white comfort zone. The company aspired, within a few seasons, to qualify for the European cups, but the performance of the last few months has proved to be below expectations. Karagumruk is currently ninth in the standings with 44 points, 19 less than Adana di Montella (fourth) and 30 less than Besiktas, arithmetically qualified for the next edition of the Conference League. The divorce had been in the air for some time: despite the contract expiring on June 30, the parties have already announced it now. “Since there are no conditions to continue with coach Pirlo and his staff during the next season, the club has authorized the coach to leave the team early, with the hope that this decision will help him better plan his future – reads the official website of Karagumruk -. We are very happy to have spent a year with Andrea and we thank him for the work he has done. Good luck!”.