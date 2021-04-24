Milan (AFP)

Juventus coach Andrea Pirlo confirmed that his club was not afraid of UEFA sanctions, when he participated with 11 big clubs in the stalled launch of the separatist Super League championship.

“We were not afraid, we are calm and focused on our work,” Pirlo said in a press conference on the eve of his team’s match with Fiorentina tomorrow (Sunday) in the Italian league.

“We are convinced of achieving our goals with the end of the season,” the former midfielder said. “We are calm about what UEFA can decide.”

Juventus president Andrea Agnelli was among 12 high-ranking officials who launched the league, which collapsed after less than 48 hours due to mass and political protests.

Regarding Agnelli’s reaction, Pirlo said: “Agnelli? “I saw him calm and know what he is doing, and he brings great enthusiasm every day when he sets foot on the field, but our goal was and still is to qualify for the Champions League.”

Juventus occupies fourth place in the league, equally with Atalanta and one point ahead of Milan, but the lead is far away with Inter flying 11 points ahead of six stages of the end of the league, to close to ending the nine-year monopoly of Juventus over the “Calcio”.