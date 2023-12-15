Genoa – Andrea Pirlo is very confident ahead of the away match tomorrow in Reggio Emilia: “We always play to win, this is our objective. To impose our game. We have understood the lesson of Brescia, we must not fall back into the same mistakes. Nor should we rest on the match won against Lecco. With the Reggiana we must provide continuity.” For Pirlo it will be a special match: “For the first time I will face Nesta as an opponent, a great friend of mine, with whom I often speak. We have always played together for common objectives, this time they are different. Everyone must think of the good of the team they coach “.

Pirlo will have the opportunity to have more choices: “Depaoli returns and we also have Stojanovic and Conti, which is getting better and better. And Benedetti will also be there, not from the beginning. He is a midfielder with unique characteristics in our squad. We only had it on the first day. We missed him.” Yepes also recovered. Still in Spain, Pedrola will return in January: “There's no point in risking him in the last two days of 2023. He's doing some specific work in Spain, it was better for him to take his mind off it a bit.”

A lift on De Luca: “He's doing well, it's a shame that he misses the goal. But he is always focused, he keeps the opposing defenses busy.” And on Esposito: “He must always have this attitude, beyond the goal. He knows it and we are reminding him of it. If he makes a mistake in his attitude, I'll replace him straight away.” The many players who have been booked without a booking don't affect the Sampdoria coach: “The entire defensive line is practically at risk of disqualification. You have to play calmly, without the fear of being warned. The match is always more important than the cards.”