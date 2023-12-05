theGenoa – The anger and disappointment felt by Andrea Pirlo hot (and also from Matteo Manfredi, left the stadium before the final whistle, at the start of the second half) in the cold of Rigamonti did not ease or dampen on Sunday night. They remained equally pungent yesterday morning in the chilly Mugnaini di Bogliasco, when training resumed. «Let’s analyse, cancel and prepare Lecco», the roadmap dictated by Pirlo for the next few days, with that hard face of an angry coach such as had never been seen in his experience with the Sampdoria.

In fact, Pirlo has always defended his team and exalted the values ​​of the group even in the days of the most bitter disappointments, such as after the defeats against Pisa, Cittadella or Catanzaro at Ferraris, or in Como. This time, no: «Presumptuous… we are not yet a Serie B team… we have to live with fearit doesn’t take much to get back in the rankings…”.

Yesterday morning at Mugnaini the analysis began immediately from the first point, first of all with Manfredi, present in Genoa, who asked for some clarifications on the match and the training week. The sporting director was close to Pirlo in Bogliasco Andrea Mancini, with whom he established a frank and direct relationship. The coach asked for in-depth discussions with all the staff and the various areas, for his own sphere of competence: technical, performance, medical.

The disqualified coach followed the Rigamonti match from a covered booth, in the first half together with sporting director Mancini and general secretary Massimo Ienca, while Nicola Legrottaglie and the match analyst remained out in the open. Simone De Martino. The latter was then summoned inside the box in the second half to show the coach the real-time data of the defeat that was materializing on the pitch on the laptop video. The confrontation with his closest collaborators, Baronio, Bertoni and Bertelli, is normal, but this time it was even closer.

Pirlo in the stands in Brescia with match analyst Simone De Martino and sporting director Andrea Mancini

The comparison with the performance and medical areas was equally decisive. Conversations in particular with the performance manager Marco Cesarini and the physiotherapy area Giorgio Gaspariniwhich Pirlo himself wanted to bring to Sampdoria.

In Brescia there was a new muscle injury, Ronaldo Vieira, one of the great protagonists of the recent string of positive results. Today we will have the results of the tests, but the sensations are not positive, there is a fear of a long-term absence.

Pirlo is annoyed. During the week Vieira had undergone differentiated training sessions, for example on Thursday and Friday with Mugnaini weighed down by the rain, because he came out tired from the match against Spezia and also because in general his physical condition needs to be managed. Differentiated work which was accompanied by specialist treatments. No “alert” had evidently reached the coach regarding the use of Vieira from the first minute. Now the returns must be managed Murruin Brescia only on the bench, but also of Benedetti and Pedrola, reunited with the group: if and how much they will be able to play on Saturday. Of the two, the Spaniard is the more ready, 44 days after the recurrence of his right hamstring suffered after returning (from his first injury) with Cosenza.

From today we will then move on to the second and third points of Pirlo’s program. Canceling Brescia, even if there is only one way to really do it, ending 2023 with a bang, that is, with a series of results and positive performances spread over the last four matches of the calendar year, Lecco, Feralpisalò and Bari at home, Reggiana out. And even if up until the 3-1 win in Brescia Sampdoria seemed to have finally found its team and its typical formation, this week we return to the mantra “everything and everyone up for discussionno one sure of the place.”

On Saturday against newly promoted Lecco relaunched by Emiliano Bonazzoli (10 points in 6 games) new developments cannot be ruled out. Also in terms of some possible tactical variations, as well as a reshuffle in the starting eleven. Beyond the predicted Stojanovic for the suspended Depaoli. Murru is a candidate for a shirt, Vieira needs to be replaced. Malagrida (apart from yesterday but on the pitch) and Barreca remain unavailable, as well as Borini and Ferrari.