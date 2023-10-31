Genoa – Referee Pezzuto from Lecce did not forgive Andrea Pirlo and the Sampdoria athletic trainer Paolo Bertelli for the protests against him on Saturday in the heat of the final match in Bolzano against Sudtirol.

The Blucerchiati coach was disqualified by the sports judge for one match, “for having, in the 52nd minute of the second half, leaving the technical area, made a disrespectful expression to the referee”.

So it will be next Saturday against Palermo forced to sit in the stands. It went worse for Bertelli, two rounds, “for having, at the end of the match, on the pitch, made abusive expressions to the referee”.