Andrea Pirlo faces his biggest challenge as a coach … and his first. His debut on the bench is to coach Juventus. The Italian has given an interview on the UEFA website for the imminent start of the Champions League, where he tells how the decision to become a coach was and quotes his references. “In the years after I stopped playing, I started studying. And I realized that day by day this passion was growing. So becoming a coach became an automatic choice, “said the Juventus man. “I was lucky to work with great coaches. Lucescu, who was one of my first in Brescia. He was a teacher. From Lippi, Ancelotti, Conte and also Allegri I tried to get something out of each of them. I am happy that I had the opportunity to work with them“said Pirlo, praising the figure of the Romanian coach.

Pirlo also has great words for the Juventus star, Cristiano Ronaldo: “I am happy to have this icon of world football, to see him every day, to have him at my disposal, to see him train, to see him play. It is a huge pleasure for me and for the whole team. He is someone who works the same now, at 35, as when he was young, with the same passion for playing soccer every day. It is an example for all of us“.

Pirlo hopes that with the Portuguese, he can add the third Champions League to the showcases of Juventus Stadium: “We know that when you play in the Champions League, all teams are strong, there are no weak teams. So, you have to play against all of them with the utmost attention and passion, because you cannot make any mistakes. It is a difficult competition every year because the Champions League is very tough. DIt depends on the small details. Requires maximum attention and a little luckMaybe a more favorable draw, because the squad may not be at their best and you risk losing the entire season. “

Guardiola, among the greatest

He also has good words for Pep Guardiola, with whom he coincided at Brescia. “Guardiola is an example for all of us. It has proven to be one of the best. From his early years in the Barcelona quarry and his promotion to the first team. It has shown that young coaches who are interested in promoting a certain type of offensive football are an example to follow. “

In his new role as Vecchia Signora coach, he says he is well and it is good to have met former teammates: “They have been very accommodating. Maybe it wasn’t easy for them to see me as their coach at first, but in the space of a few hours, they understood that my role was different than a few days before.. They can help me a lot, because they know what it means to play for Juve. They know what it means to win. ”Although he admitted that he has more stress now than when he played. “It’s definitely more stressful on the bench because on the court I could decide what I wanted to do with the ball.. From the bench I can drive, but it’s other people who are playing his role, who are playing the games, so it’s a bit tougher as a coach.

Finally, he revealed which football line he wants to impose on Juventus: “I always try to play attacking football, control the game, go to each stadium and impose our game. That is our goal. If you play at the Bernabéu or any other stadium, it’s the same, nothing changes. “