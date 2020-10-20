Juventus want to put Crotone’s disappointing draw behind him with a special night, firsts. Several of his new talents (Kulusevski, Chiesa, Frabotta, Portanova) never played a Champions League match, but the most anticipated premiere is Andrea Pirlo. The ‘teacher’, who as a player raised the Orejona twice, begins his European journey and fate would have him, in front, be Lucescu, the coach who launched him at Brescia at 16 years old. Yesterday he thanked him again, but today, against Dynamo Kiev, he needs to give him a good upset to ward off the controversies about a start to the season that, as foreseeable for a team under construction, did not convince (follow the game live on As.com).

He will have to do it without Cristiano (still positive in COVID-19), nor the injured De Ligt, McKennie and Sandro. The big question is Paulo Dybala, who was not happy to go to Crotone not to play for a minute. Pirlo confessed that the player “was angry for not having jumped onto the field”, and that the expulsion of Chiesa had changed their plans.

Until now, La Joya has never trained continuously, but the coach said that he is already available. The Argentine can start, then, next to Morata, the only good news from 1-1 on Saturday. The former colchonero was the best of his team and already signed the first target of his second adventure with the juventini.

Match sheet and possible eleven headlines

Dynamo Kiev: Bushchan; Kędziora, Zabarnyi, Popov, Mykolenko; Sydorchuk, Shaparenko; Tsygankov, Buyalskiy, De Pena; Supryaha

Juventus: Szczęsny; Danilo, Bonucci, Chiellini; Kulusevski, Rabiot, Bentancur, Square; Ramsey; Dybala, Morata

Referee: Ovidiu Haţegan, Romania.

Stadium: NSK Olimpiyskiy, Kiev

Time: 18:55 (Movistar Champions League)