Genoa – The Sampdoria coach Andrea Pirlo this morning he spoke on “Storie di serie A”, with Alessandro Alciato, on Radio TV Serie A: «I have always lived with many expectations, everyone expected me to do something important. Little by little I did what I did, demonstrating on the field what I collected, always ready to suffer criticism. I never set limits for myself, I wanted to be one of the best by winning a World Cup and a Champions League. I have never been satisfied in my life…”.

On his experience at Sampdoria, Pirlo declared: «I’m in a city where football lives on both sides and we hope to play the derby again soon. I’m happy, we started a long job, the company was going bankrupt. I feel great and I hope I can achieve my goals.”

Pirlo retraced the main stages of his career and the great teachers he had: «Lucescu was the first to bring me to the first team: he doted on me, while Mazzone was the one who started my career; for him I was the Falcao of Brescia. I have won with almost every coach who has trained me; I have wonderful memories with each of them. Certainly with Lippi I won the trophy that every footballer hopes to win. The afternoon before the World Cup I spent in my room relaxing and playing video games.”

Pirlo also spoke about his own experiences at Milan and Juventus: «With Milan I won everything, but the best victory was the first Champions League… My adventure with Milan didn’t end as I dreamed. Juve was a revenge for me. I had a great desire to prove to everyone that I was still a strong player and still capable of playing at a high level.”