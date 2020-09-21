Andrea Pirlo has started on the right foot at Juventus. Ranieri’s Sampdoria was beaten in the debut and many compliments for the image of the team. Cristiano Ronaldo scored one of the many goals, so his star also starts the championship happy, something also very important for a player like the Portuguese, with such a developed competitive gene.

Pirlo spoke about Cristiano and his need to stop at certain times of the season to rest after the crash. Cristiano’s desire to amass goals and titles is known by all, which makes him sometimes not want to put the brakes on it even in friendlies. It seems Pirlo has already got that challenge on track.

“I’ve already thought about it and we’ve talked about it. Of course he’s not tired yet, we’ve just started, but we’ll try to give him rest in some less important games. He’s a smart kid who knows his body very well, so he’ll taste good when he arrives. the moment to stop, “said Pirlo, implying that Cristiano Ronaldo himself would be the one to advise that he needs a break.