The umpteenth nightmare of this absurd Juventus course will leave irreparable consequences. Milan, who had not won in Turin for more than 10 years, yesterday humiliated a Vecchia Signora that never even gave the feeling of being able to compete, in what was the most important game of the season. The Bianconeri, with this defeat, no longer depend on themselves to qualify for the next Champions League. Before the match with Bologna on the last day they will have to play against De Zerbi’s Sassuolo, who have won in five of the last six games (beating Milan and drawing with Atalanta), and against Inter. Although he is already a champion, it seems difficult for Conte to give his former team gifts, especially considering the insults he exchanged with Agnelli in February.

Yesterday’s disaster exposes the entire board of directors, but the most prominent are Andrea Pirlo and Cristiano Ronaldo. The dismissal of the Master, who yesterday ruled out resigning, is only a matter of time. The Italian entity, after a meeting that took place this morning, confirmed for these last four days, although looking for another name for the next course. There are no certainties about who will replace him: Zidane is the great dream, Allegri, Inzaghi and Gattuso the most affordable alternatives. Ronaldo, for his part, has been planning his goodbye for more than two months. The ex-Madridista saw the apocalypse that was approaching in time and is looking for a way out of a technical project that has failed miserably.

Madrid, their priority, has publicly closed the doors, and PSG will return to the charge only if they do not get the arrival of Messi as a free agent. Juve was not going to force his exit, but what has changed with the latest results is that, if the farewell to the Champions League becomes official, it will be forced to do so. Planning a technical revolution with the 60 million euros that his salary costs and the crisis that exists is impossible. We will have to find a solution, but Cristiano will more than agree on that. The idea of ​​playing the Europa League will not make you very excited.