Pirkanmaa There is no need to switch to distance learning in Pirkanmaa, the pandemic group outlined the government’s recommendation: “Yes, it was a difficult decision”

The Pirkanmaa Pandemic Control Group does not recommend switching to distance learning because the communicable disease situation is stable. Only one coronavirus infection was detected in schools in the early part of the year.

Pirkanmaa There have been no significant changes in the corona situation in the hospital district in recent weeks, the Pirkanmaa Pandemic Control Group announced on Friday afternoon.

At the same time, the steering group outlined that there is no need for Pirkanmaa to switch to distance learning after the winter holidays or to close school premises.

“Yes, it was a difficult decision, because on the one hand various contacts have to be reduced, but on the other hand the situation in Pirkanmaa has been very calm, especially for children and young people,” says the general manager of the Pirkanmaa hospital district.Juhani Sand.

Thus, schoolchildren will normally return from skiing to contact classes on March 8 if the disease situation does not change significantly.

The Pirkanmaa Regional Pandemic Control Group, the so-called corona fist, discussed the communicable disease situation in Pirkanmaa at its meeting on Friday.

Steering group According to the press release, only one corona infection has been diagnosed in Pirkanmaa this year, which has been diagnosed in secondary schools or secondary schools. The use of face masks is widespread among both students and teachers.

The Pandemic Steering Group recommends that schools in the area maintain a level of readiness that allows them to switch to distance learning with two days ’notice. The pandemic control team monitors the situation on a daily basis.

“In practice, that means we, on a very low threshold, give a recommendation to switch to distance learning if the situation at some point starts to change,” Sand says.

According to Sand, schools have maintained readiness for distance learning so well that reaching the two-day notice period does not require major changes in school operations.

Distance learning can also be switched from school to school instead of a general barrier.

On Friday, the steering group hoped that the onset of winter holidays would be spent safely and thanked the young people for their responsible behavior so far.

Sanna Marin: Government guidelines should be followed in all areas of the spread and acceleration phase

On Thursday, the government outlined in great terms that on March 8, the whole of Finland will enter a three-week closed state.

Prime ministerSanna Marin(sd) wrote on Twitter on Friday that government policies should be followed in all areas of the spread and acceleration phase. Pirkanmaa is in the spread phase.

Marin also commented on the corona situation at a press conference on Friday he held after a video summit of EU leaders. He noted that the regions have been instructed to take the additional measures permitted by the Communicable Diseases Act immediately.

For example, in the Helsinki metropolitan area, secondary school students will switch to distance learning for almost the whole of March.

The Pirkanmaa Pandemic Steering Group also kept the other regional recommendations unchanged, and their follow-up will be discussed further on Tuesday when the steering group meets for its normal meeting.

Chief Medical Officer Sand does not feel that the pandemic control team is working against government policies.

“We don’t experience it that way. A very sensitive trigger is to take extensive action if there are any signs in that direction, ”he says.