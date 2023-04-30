Sunday, April 30, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Pirkanmaa | Several hundred vehicles and two thousand people participated in the rally

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 30, 2023
in World Europe
0
Pirkanmaa | Several hundred vehicles and two thousand people participated in the rally

Late in the evening, the gathering on Jasperintie in Pirkkala turned into a race and the police had to intervene, the police say.

Several hundreds of vehicles and an estimated up to two thousand people participated in the gathering drive on Saturday evening in the Lempäälä and Pirkkala area, the Inner Finland Police Department informs. The incident had not been reported to the police in advance.

Late in the evening, the gathering on Jasperintie in Pirkkala turned into a race and the police had to intervene, the police say.

At most, more than twenty units participated in the police mission.

Three people lost their driver’s license due to significant speeding or other serious negligence. According to the police, a dozen penalties were also issued for other traffic crimes and violations.

Mainly passenger cars initially gathered in the parking area of ​​the Pirkanhov gas station, from where they moved to the Realpark area of ​​the Lempäälä business park. From there, motorists proceeded to Pirkkala as the evening progressed.

See also  Weather The Heller limit was exceeded for the first time this year, on Thursday the weather will become unstable

The last motorists dispersed from the scene shortly before midnight.

#Pirkanmaa #vehicles #thousand #people #participated #rally

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result