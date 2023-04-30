Pirkanmaa | Several hundred vehicles and two thousand people participated in the rally

Late in the evening, the gathering on Jasperintie in Pirkkala turned into a race and the police had to intervene, the police say.

Several hundreds of vehicles and an estimated up to two thousand people participated in the gathering drive on Saturday evening in the Lempäälä and Pirkkala area, the Inner Finland Police Department informs. The incident had not been reported to the police in advance.

At most, more than twenty units participated in the police mission.

Three people lost their driver’s license due to significant speeding or other serious negligence. According to the police, a dozen penalties were also issued for other traffic crimes and violations.

Mainly passenger cars initially gathered in the parking area of ​​the Pirkanhov gas station, from where they moved to the Realpark area of ​​the Lempäälä business park. From there, motorists proceeded to Pirkkala as the evening progressed.

The last motorists dispersed from the scene shortly before midnight.