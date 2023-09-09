Pirkanmaa fires | The suspect of arson managed to cause a lot of damage in a year – The photos show the destruction

The man jailed by the district court on Friday is suspected of 11 fires. From the information given by the police, it can be largely concluded which pieces he is suspected of.

Pirkanmaan district court captured on Friday, a 25-year-old man from Tampere, who is most likely suspected of ten acts of aggravated damage and one act of vandalism.

The acts took place between August 20 of last year and Tuesday of this week. The police did not comment on the details of the actions on Friday.

The district court papers reveal the times and place of the acts. Exact addresses are not clear from the grounds for detention.

However, the police of Inner Finland have previously commented on the series of arson attacks that have been going on for a long time in their area. From them, it is largely possible to determine which pieces the man is possibly suspected of.

August 20, 2022: Serious damage to Kangasa

Morning paper said on August 20 that the abandoned house in the middle of the forest on Saarenmaantie and the outbuilding in the same yard were destroyed in a fire that broke out in the afternoon.

August 24, 2022: Serious damage in Tampere

There was a fire on an August evening Morning newspaper including an empty house on the south side of Lake Hervantajärvi.

February 24, 2023: Serious damage at Ylöjärvi

Morning paper according to on February 24, a wooden abandoned house burned down in Hietasmäki in Ylöjärvi on Rinnekalliontie. At that time, the police already suspected that the fire had been set on purpose.

According to Aamulehti, the abandoned house that burned down in Ylöjärvi had been uninhabited and without electricity for a long time.

April 21, 2023: Serious damage in Tampere

HS told April 21st From a fire that broke out at night in Messukylä in Tampere, which the police suspected was deliberately lit.

An industrial hall located next to the railway line in Messukylä on Osuumyllynkatu was destroyed in the fire. The flames rose Morning newspaper up to a height of 20 meters.

The industrial hall in Messukylä, which was burnt by a huge flame, was set on fire on the night of April 21.

Inside the burned down industrial hall were special items, including a bicycle, a hospital bed and a concrete mixer.

April 23, 2023: Serious damage in Tampere

The police have been investigating two fires that broke out on April 23.

At night, an uninhabited deserted house on Juvankatu in Kaukajärvi was set on fire. Morning newspaper it was a small, older residential building.

A deserted house in Kaukajärvi that was destroyed by fire.

Late in the evening, another warehouse building on Osuusmyllynkatu in Messukylä caught fire. The building burned to the ground.

Morning newspaper there were two vacant buildings on the plot. The latter fire was started in a smaller building.

On April 23, a small warehouse was destroyed in a fire that broke out on Osuusmyllynkatu.

May 10, 2023: Serious damage in Ikaalis

Amulehti told May 10ththat a fire in a large log house destroyed a building under construction.

19.–20. May 2023: Demolition work in Tampere

HS told May 20th of two nighttime fires, one of which is being investigated as vandalism.

The police investigated the fire of a vandalized wooden villa in Santalahti. There were many outbreaks of fire in the building, said the fire marshal on duty. According to Aamulehti, it was Breitenstein’s villa built at the turn of the 19th and 20th centuries.

Breitenstein’s villa was completely destroyed in the fire.

That same night, a fire also broke out in an abandoned house in Tampere’s Koivistonkylä. The building was not seriously damaged in the fire.

June 16, 2023: Serious damage in Tampere

Morning paper reported on June 16 that two historical buildings burned down in the area of ​​Haihara Manor in Kaukajärvi at night. At least one of the buildings was empty.

Fires that started at night destroyed the pehtoori cottage and a smaller shed.

Another of the burnt buildings in the area of ​​Haihara Manor in the final stages of the fire.

The historic buildings located in the area of ​​Haihara Manor were completely destroyed in the fire.

July 8, 2023: Serious damage in Pirkkala

Morning paper reported on July 8 that a deserted building was destroyed in a fire that broke out in the evening along Ania beach road. According to the newspaper, the fire is suspected to have been set on purpose.

July 27, 2023: Serious damage in Tampere

Morning paper according to the 300-square-meter warehouse building was destroyed in a night fire on Rukkamäentie in the Peltolam district for demolition.

September 5, 2023: Serious damage in Lempäälä

The man’s most recent act is from this week. There was news on Tuesday, that the rescue service received information about a burning abandoned house on Pirunlinnantie in Lempäälä at half past eight in the evening. The 70-square-meter one-story house was completely destroyed in the fire.

Crime Commissioner Ari Luoto told HS on Friday that the suspect was taken into custody after the fire. However, he did not comment on the details of the arrest.