Pirkanmaa fires | The police are investigating a series of arsons – Another fire in the middle of a settlement

The exact cause of the fire in Ylöjärvi’s Siivikkalantie house is not yet known, and the police say they have no information about the person who started the fire.
Police suspects that Sunday’s abandoned house fire in Ylöjärvi Siivikkala was deliberately set.
“The cause of the fire is still unknown. The police are investigating the matter,” says the head of the investigation, the crime commissioner Marko Peltonen from the police of Inner Finland.
At this stage, the police have no information about the possible arsonist.
The deserted residential building located on Siivikkalantie, near the Siivikkala school, burned down between Saturday and Sunday. The alarm about the fire came at around half past one.
The house was already fully engulfed in flames when the rescue service arrived. There are other settlements nearby.
The house burned to the ground.
In recent weeks and also in the last half of last year, there have already been a couple dozen other abandoned house fires in the Tampere region and in other parts of Pirkanmaa, which are suspected to have been set on purpose.
Last Thursday, May 4, the vacant home industry school buildings burned down in Urjala.
Peltonen says that the police are investigating the connection between the Siivikkala fire and these other cases.
Throughout the spring, the police have been asking the public for eyewitness tips regarding the fires. “They have come,” says Peltonen.
The fires of the last few weeks
Thursday, May 4: in former ones that have been empty for a long time in the buildings of the home industry school A fire breaks out in Urjala in the afternoon. The buildings are burning to the point of demolition and the fire is being investigated as an act of aggravated vandalism.
Friday, April 28: having received a sentence of demolition in the old vocational school building A fire starts on the canvas in the early evening. The fire, which started inside the building, is being investigated as an act of destruction.
Sunday, April 23: warehouse building is completely destroyed in a fire that started late in the evening on Messukylä’s Osuusmyllynkatu. A trash can was also burned near the fire scene.
Sunday, April 23: old deserted house lights up at night on Kaukajärvi’s Juvankatu. The building was in open flames when the rescue service arrived. The extinguishing work lasted well into the morning.
Friday, April 21: warehouse building is destroyed in a fire at night in Messukylä Osuusmyllynkatu. As a precaution, the voltage was cut off from the nearby train track due to extinguishing works.
Thursday, April 20: was vacant Kaukajärvi parish hall comes back down to earth. There was a lot of smoke and the residents of the nearby area were advised to close their windows and avoid moving outside.
