Pirkanmaa fires | The police are investigating a series of arsons – Another fire in the middle of a settlement

The exact cause of the fire in Ylöjärvi’s Siivikkalantie house is not yet known, and the police say they have no information about the person who started the fire.

Police suspects that Sunday’s abandoned house fire in Ylöjärvi Siivikkala was deliberately set.

“The cause of the fire is still unknown. The police are investigating the matter,” says the head of the investigation, the crime commissioner Marko Peltonen from the police of Inner Finland.

At this stage, the police have no information about the possible arsonist.

Watch the video from the scene of the fire:

The deserted residential building located on Siivikkalantie, near the Siivikkala school, burned down between Saturday and Sunday. The alarm about the fire came at around half past one.

The house was already fully engulfed in flames when the rescue service arrived. There are other settlements nearby.

The house burned to the ground.

In recent weeks and also in the last half of last year, there have already been a couple dozen other abandoned house fires in the Tampere region and in other parts of Pirkanmaa, which are suspected to have been set on purpose.

Last Thursday, May 4, the vacant home industry school buildings burned down in Urjala.

Peltonen says that the police are investigating the connection between the Siivikkala fire and these other cases.

Throughout the spring, the police have been asking the public for eyewitness tips regarding the fires. “They have come,” says Peltonen.