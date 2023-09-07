Pirkanmaa fires | Felix Vainiola saw smoke rising from the forest and called for help – the cause of the burning of the abandoned house in Lempäälä is still a mystery

A narrow and grassy driveway runs past the neighboring farm to the house destroyed in the fire in Lempäälä.

Deserted house was destroyed in a fire in Lempäälä on Tuesday evening. The burned house was an old one-story house that has been vacant. The 70 square meter building has previously been used as a leisure apartment.

The fire was detected at the neighboring horse farm, Hepolinna’s stables.

The owner of the farm Maisa Vainiola says that he arrived at the farm with his adult son by car Felix Vainiola with.

“Felix noticed smoke coming from the forest near the mailboxes and immediately called the emergency center. We took a neighbor for a ride and drove to the place to guide the emergency services’ cars.”

It is 150–200 meters from the horse farm to the burnt building. Maisa Vainiola suspects that the possible arsonist has not used the route through the farm.

“We had a crowd in the yard of the stable all evening, and no one has such an observation that any strange guys have passed through it.”

You can also get to the house through another way, along smaller paths.

A narrow and grassy driveway leads from the horse farm to the burnt house. On Wednesday, the rescue service’s hose was still on the road.

It took rescuers several hours to extinguish the fire. The rescuers were able to prevent the fire from spreading to the terrain. Rescue work was complicated by the fact that the property was located along a narrow road. The log walls remained standing from the house, but in practice the building was completely destroyed.

The police are investigating the cause of the fire.