Pirkanmaa fires | A man suspected of several arsons was imprisoned

The court has imprisoned a man suspected of several fires.

Pirkanmaan the district court has imprisoned a man suspected of several fires with the most probable causes.

A man from Tampere, born in the 1990s, is suspected of 10 acts of aggravated damage and one act of vandalism. The acts are scheduled for the period from August 20, 2022 to September 5, 2023. The most recent act for which a person is suspected is the fire of an abandoned house in Lempäälä this week.

The news is updated.