Pirkanmaa | Eight housing stock companies near Tampere are being filed for bankruptcy – failed plans in the background

Pirkanmaa|The companies owe the city of Kangasala a total of almost 90,000 euros.

Even eight housing stock companies located in Kangasa have been filed for bankruptcy.

These are housing stock companies established for planned but unbuilt houses in Lamminrahka and Valimo.

The background is the previous bankruptcy of the construction company Evesa houses. In the spring of 2023, one part of the block in the new Lamminrahka area of ​​Kangasala was leased to the building societies founded by the bankrupt company.