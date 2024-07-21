Pirkanmaa | An eight-meter boat caught fire at Nokia – One person was seriously injured, extinguishing work underway

Pirkanmaa|The boat caught fire at Nokia in Pirkanmaa. Extinguishing work is still ongoing. One person was seriously injured.

Pirkanmaan the rescue service was alerted by Nokia about an eight-meter-long boat on fire on the beach of Eden on Sunday during the day. The boat was stuck at the pier, but the fire did not spread from the boat to other structures.

One person was seriously injured and was transported to the hospital. Extinguishing work is still ongoing.

Firefighter on duty Aku Pietilä says that the alarm was made for a small fire, but the strong fire quickly spread to the entire boat. The rescue service arrived at the scene within eight minutes.

To the fire place several emergency services and first aid units and a medical helicopter arrived.

There may be a slight and temporary smoke nuisance from the fire in the vicinity. The rescue service recommends closing windows and ventilation openings.