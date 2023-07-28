In 1929, a German scholar was in the library of the Topkapı Palace in Istanbul, immersed in examining documents and antiques, when he made an astonishing discovery. Among the artifacts, the theologian found the map of Piri Reis, a map printed on gazelle skin parchment, dating from the early 16th century. What surprised him was that the mysterious map depicted part of South America, as well as being the first cartographic record of Christopher Columbus’s ocean voyages.

However, the meaning and origin of this map have long been the subject of controversy and speculationsince some of the information present seemed difficult to explain with the knowledge of the time, so the Piri Reis map has continued to arouse interest and curiosity over the years, with numerous theories and hypotheses regarding its creation and its meaning.

The Piri Reis map was compiled in 1513 by an Ottoman navigator and cartographer named Hajji Ahmed Muhiddin Pirialso known as Piri Reis, and it is a portolan chart, also known as port charts, compass charts or rhumb charts, used as navigational instruments during the Middle Ages. These charts provided specific information on the routes to be followed from port to portusing radiant rhumb lines, and the Piri Reis map is exceptionally detailed, but sadly only a third of it has come down to the present dayas much of the original has been lost.

According to a handwritten note found with the document, Piri Reis compiled the map by combining several sources, including eight Ptolemaic maps, four Portuguese maps, one Arabic map and even one drawn by Christopher Columbus himselfand this combination of information from different sources could explain some of the peculiar features present in the map.

Let’s take a detailed look at the Piri Reis map

The map depicts relatively accurately Europe, Africa and the two American continents, and though the Atlantic coasts of Africa and South America appear to have been charted fairly accurately, there are distortions and errors in the representation of the Caribbean and some parts of North Americafor example, some Caribbean islands are omitted, while a mythical island called Antillia is present.

What attracted the most attention and raised many questions about the Piri Reis map was the depiction of a landmass resembling Antarctica, the continent of the South Pole. This depiction would seem to suggest that Piri Reis had knowledge of Antarctica some 300 years before it was officially discovered by modern explorers, and even more surprising is the fact that, on the map, Antarctica appears ice-freeas if it had been mapped in an era in which its climate was very different from the present one, even without ice for over 6,000 years.

The idea that the Piri Reis map contains Antarctica was popularized by the Professor Charles Hapgood in his 1965 book Maps of the Ancient Sea Kings. Hapgood and his students studied the map closely and suggested that the presence of Antarctica could be a sign that the map is based on information much older than that used in the known maps. This theory proposes an advanced ancient civilization with incredible mapping and navigation skills, able to explore the world with extraordinary accuracy.

Hapgood even speculated that this lost civilization may have advanced knowledge of aviation as well, as some details of the map appear to have been observed from above. This theory hints at an unknown civilization capable of navigating both seas and skies, however Importantly, these hypotheses are not supported by hard evidence and are widely considered fanciful speculation.

In reality, it is more probable that the landmass depicted in the map is not Antarctica, but a mythical territory known as “Terra Australis Incognita“, present in many maps of the time. Medieval era maps often contained fictional and mythological territories, such as the Garden of Eden, El Dorado and the lands of Prester John, and these fantastic territories were used by cartographers to fill in the unfamiliar parts of the world and give a sense of completeness to the map.

Critics of the more outlandish theories regarding the Piri Reis map have pointed out that the depiction of South America is quite accurate, therefore, if the landmass is indeed Antarctica, then it must have been connected to South America in Uruguay. Furthermore, at the time of the map’s creation, Argentina had not yet been “discovered” by the Spanish conquistadors, making it all the more unlikely that an unknown or alien civilization had mapped Antarctica in such detail at the time.

In conclusion, the Piri Reis map remains a fascinating enigmaand despite numerous theories and speculations regarding its creation and meaning, we still don’t have a definitive explanation regarding the apparently anticipatory representation of Antarctica. Some believe that the map is evidence of unknown knowledge of ancient civilizations, while others speculate the presence of alien influences, it is certain that probably the landmass represented is a mythical territory, such as the “Terra Australis Incognita”, rather than Antarctica real.

Regardless of its exact meaning, the Piri Reis Map continues to intrigue scholars and historical mystery buffs, and its discovery reminds us that the past is full of secrets yet to be discovered, and challenges us to keep an open mind to new possibilities and discoveries. Piri Reis’ map offers us a fascinating journey through time and space, inviting us to explore the boundaries of our historical and geographical understanding.

