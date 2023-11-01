Pirelli, the choices for Las Vegas and Abu Dhabi

The last two races of the 2023 season will see the softest selection on track among the six compounds that Pirelli has defined for this edition of the F1 World Championship. In both Las Vegas and Abu Dhabi the teams will have the C3 as the hard tyre, the C4 as the medium and the C5 as the soft.

The complete picture of the compounds

In this summary table there are all the choices that Pirelli has adopted in the 2023 season. In the middle of the calendar the Milanese company has chosen to bring the three softest tires in the range: Las Vegas and Abu Dhabi arrive after Baku, Imola, Monte-Carlo , Montreal, Red Bull Ring, Hungaroring, Monza, Singapore and Mexico City.

The return to Las Vegas

Formula 1 will return to Las Vegas after 41 years on a completely new track. The third Grand Prix of the year which will take place in the United States is a real unknown. The teams have no real reference and will have to rely on simulations to define a basic set-up, to be developed during the weekend. Another unknown will be temperatures, as all sessions will take place after sunset.

The Abu Dhabi finale

As per tradition, Formula 1 closes its doors in the United Arab Emirates, on the Yas Marina circuit which the drivers and teams now know by heart. The asphalt is not very abrasive and the layout is not particularly demanding on the tyres, subject to longitudinal and lateral forces that are fairly balanced between the two axles. The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix will be followed by a day of testing in which all teams will take part, on the Tuesday following the race.