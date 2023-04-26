Pirelli has become the reference as a tire supplier for GT competitions all over the world and also in 2023 the work to be done will be enormous.

The Milanese tire specialist has kept his PZero DHFs unchanged, which he gives to the protagonists of the GT World Challenge and beyond, because the McLaren Trophy has also been added to the many single-make brands on his list, not to mention the DTM, which has moved to ADAC and ready to go again using the SRO Motorsports Group regulations.

The tyre, also used in the GT2 and GT4 championships, is the same for everyone with a new construction designed to improve the balance between the front and rear, allowing for greater performance. The DHF also has more sustainability features than its predecessors, such as the use of virtual modeling to replace physical prototypes and types of renewable materials that help reduce its environmental footprint.

Motorsport.com talked about everything that awaits Pirelli in the world of GT with its manager, Matteo Braga, who at the first round of the GTWC in Monza explained in this exclusive interview that 2023 will be for his men.

Matteo Braga, Pirelli Photo by: Pirelli

What are your commitments this year at the GT level and one-make series?

“There are the news of the DTM and McLaren Trophy, to which is added the restart with respectable numbers of the GTWC Asia. For the rest in terms of products and races we maintain what we had last year as an event format”.

What year will 2023 be for you?

“It will probably be the toughest of the last in terms of industry and logistics. The 24h of Spa brought forward by a month, the reintroduction of the 12h of Bathurst in February with the 9h of Kyalami immediately after, the restart in grand style of the GTWC Asia, all concentrated in these months in which the DTM has been added, so we are certainly very busy at the moment”.

How did you find the DTM?

“In terms of numbers, we’re not like the GTWC Europe Endurance, but it’s a top category that we’re happy to be able to provide and that requires maximum commitment. It’s a new format, similar to the GTWC Sprint, but with the mid-tire change after which the driver himself must immediately push hard. A learning bench where we will learn new things”.

#71 AF Corse Ferrari 296 GT3: Alessandro Pier Guidi, Davide Rigon, Antonio Fuoco Photo by: Ferrari

Does the product stay the same?

“It’s the Pirelli DHF tyre, the same as last year’s that we had studied for each car in each championship and for all dry conditions of use”.

Coming back to the GTWC, there are new cars this year…

“The already wide range of cars is getting richer and richer. Lamborghini and McLaren have introduced an evolution kit, Ferrari and Porsche have their new cars, Mercedes and Maserati arrive in GT2. And then there are teams that have changed brands, such as Iron Lynx, WRT and Emil Frey Racing just to name a few. So it’s a learning phase for everyone.”

When a new car arrives, how do you set up work?

“We grow together with the manufacturers, some of whom have chosen to introduce an EVO package in 2023, others a new car. The tests started immediately using our product, having more information about it. This has given way not only to perfect the use of the vehicle, but also to understand well how to exploit the tyre; I must say that they are all beautiful cars, even if inevitably some suffered from youth problems that need to be solved or refined”.

Pirelli Photo by: SRO

What are the objectives that must be set in the creation of a particular tire or car in this area?

“Beyond pure performance, a product is now being developed whose use is intended for a customer, therefore trying to optimize intervention times such as maintenance and understanding of the package, in order to always be competitive. Creating something too specific risks to create difficulties”.

Over the course of a typical weekend, how many tires do you have to manage?

“At Monza, being an Endurance stage, we brought 6 sets per car, 2 to be used in Free Practice and 4 to manage between Qualifying and the Race, plus an additional set for those carrying out the Tests reserved for Bronze drivers. For the GT4 you have four sets new and for the GT2 there are 3. The wet ones, on the other hand, are free, also for safety reasons”.

We hear more and more talk about the abandonment or prohibition of systems for pre-heating tyres; what do you think about it?

“In my opinion, in championships of this type such as GT3, GT2 and GT4, one must always think about who the end user is. Although warming up is a characteristic and intrinsic operation of racing tire management, it must be said that a professional driver he is more experienced, while a gentleman may find himself in greater difficulty. However, reducing environmental impacts remains a priority and for this reason we are working side by side with SRO to find optimal and effective solutions for everyone, in harmony with the championship”.

Pirelli Photo by: SRO

This can also vary depending on the leagues…

“There are undoubtedly differences between Sprint competitions or with short races, such as the ADAC GT Masters, and endurance events for which specific solutions are being studied”.

What does removing these systems entail?

“Having the tires already inflated according to the parameters is an advantage because it gives you less mechanical stress on the car, while also maintaining the right ground clearance and having good consistency from the first to the last lap. Removing the pre-heating systems means finding yourself the car is probably lower and the tire pressure is being built. And in demanding corners like the Eau Rouge at Spa, you risk bottoming out on the asphalt. These are all situations that need to be studied and analysed”.

Did they offer you to remove the tire pre-heating systems?

“To date it is one of the discussions on the table. For now, a type of e-fuel has been adopted to power the ‘ovens’ that heat the tyres, I think that sooner or later everything will be removed”.

Pirelli Photo by: SRO

In that case, will we have to redesign the product from scratch?

“We say yes, at least by reviewing the usage procedures, but it’s not something extraordinary. Our job is exactly to always provide the best possible product, developing it tailored to the needs and characteristics of each championship. Furthermore, even in this In this specific field, we don’t lack experience and mastery of technologies: we already supply many Championships that don’t use heating systems, such as F2 and F3, for example”.

Do you think we can get to the use of a tire valid for all conditions, like Formula E?

“That will depend on the strategies that the championship wants to adopt, but we must bear in mind that everything is much simpler in Formula E: the tires are subjected to very low stresses and not even remotely comparable to those of GT. Obviously, we always try to have a balance between performance, resistance and adaptability to conditions, but already today having just one slick compound and one wet compound valid all over the world for sprint and endurance races, day or night, cold or hot, is an important optimization. or the need to introduce a tire with a tread that is even more versatile, with the time required for design or development, we can talk about it”.

Are you ready today as championships to supply?

“We are full of work and very busy, the series is fortunately in good health, with many members who are reaching record numbers. At Monza we had 55 cars on the grid, at Spa we will be around 70. This type of motorsport linked to customer racing works excellently, but we have also aimed at the lower categories; we are certainly at the limit of our abilities, but ready to satisfy everyone”.

At the production level, are you still encountering difficulties in finding materials?

“Fortunately, things have improved a bit. As of today, what is most at risk is in the demand, which if left free would become much higher than what we are currently managing. Again, to reduce the impact, we also try to reason with the promoters of the championships to understand what limits to set. We also remember that in this context everyone wants to be competitive, but there are teams linked to the Constructors and simple private teams, so there is always someone who has better economic possibilities. The gap inevitably remains, in some cases, for which we also try to fill them in this way”.