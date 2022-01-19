That 2022 will be an important year for Pirelli, which on January 28 will celebrate i 150 years since its foundation. For the Italian manufacturer there will be a new challenge to face in Formula 1, that of the new tires from 18 pcs – which will replace those of 13 – and which will play a key role in the development of the new aerodynamic regulation of the category, which will again include the ground effect. Pirelli has redesigned its tires, from the profile to the structure, passing through the compounds, leaving no stone unturned between 10,000 hours of indoor testing, 5,000 hours of simulation and over 70 virtually developed solutions, among which the 30 specifications were chosen. tested by the teams in the 20,000 km of tests completed. Compared to 13 inches, the new compounds will have one wider usage windowwithout sacrificing the heating phase, they will limit overheating and reduce degradation. News also for the temperatures of the tire warmers: all the tires will be heated to 70 degrees, no longer to 100 degrees at the front and 80 degrees at the rear, as was the case up to last season. The variation in the temperature of the electric blankets is part of a plan aimed at completely eliminating their use in the coming years in order to reduce electricity consumption for the benefit of sustainability.

The new 18 inches are also more similar to those used daily by motorists around the world and this will offer Pirelli the possibility of transferring all the technologies deriving from Formula 1 to the road product in the best possible way. Mario Isola, head of the motorsport area, explained: “I can say that the drivers asked us for a tire that would guarantee less overheating, less degradation in order to be able to fight on the track and in accordance with the FIA ​​we followed these guidelines, a new design approach that I believe will also be useful in the company for the future. production processes. These final tests also served to simulate traffic conditions a little better the improvements in the reduction of overheating and degradation have been confirmed “. In the statements collected by The Gazzetta dello Sport, he then added: “The team simulations told us that the new cars are not much slower than 2021, we were talking about 3 seconds per lap slower but in reality we have already seen that the difference is half a second, 1 second. If confirmed, during the season they will soon be at the 2021 level. The design idea was to have the possibility of different race strategies, so with one or two stops. But it is true that with tires with less degradation there could be fewer pit stops. But for me it wouldn’t be a problem when you have action and good races, easy overtaking doesn’t mean more fun races, it’s important that the riders can fight“Concluded Isola.