The weekend of Silverstone approaches. In fact, in mid-July, the Circus will meet again in the temple of British motoring to also baptize the Sprint Qualification on Saturday, a 100 km race that will determine the starting grid for the actual Grand Prix scheduled for Sunday. A year ago in the first of the two races, the final was animated by numerous failures of the front left tires. Lewis Hamilton even crossed the finish line practically on three wheels after having registered the failure of the tire one third of the last lap (to Valtteri Bottas, his Mercedes boxmate, it happened first as well as to Carlos Sainz).

The 2021 regulation tried to safeguard the tires with a revised bottom in the rear area aimed at decreasing the aerodynamic load. The exasperation of F1, however, obviously led the teams to try to recover the aerodynamic load and lost performance at all costs. Lance Stroll and Max Verstappen’s left rear tire failures (C3) in Baku sounded a wake-up call that led to two FIA technical directives on tire pressures and operations. There Pirelliin addition, next week at the Red Bull Ring for the Austrian Grand Prix will test a new specification of stronger rear tires with a view to Silverstone.

“This decision was taken in addition to the recently issued technical directive and the latest starting parameters prescribed by Pirelli in terms of pressures – reads the note issued by Pirelli – with this new rubber structure Pirelli provides a tire that can guarantee even greater levels of integrity in the extreme conditions that can be generated by today’s cars“. The head of Pirelli motorsport, Mario Isola, stressed that everyone will be able to try this new tire in free practice on Friday and that in terms of pressure it will be possible to set even lower values ​​thanks to the innovations introduced at the structural level.