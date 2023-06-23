In 2024, Pirelli will take over from Dunlop, which has supplied tires to the Moto2 and Moto3 grids for over a decade and whose relationship with championship promoter Dorna expires at the end of 2023.

The move by the Milanese company, which increasingly looks to two-wheeled sports as a platform to enhance its brand reputation, further expands its presence in the motorsport spectrum, where it is already the exclusive supplier in Formula 1, World Rally and World Superbike .

In addition to monopolizing these disciplines and 30 other minor ones in more than 40 countries, the Lombard company is also the sole supplier of the main teams of the Motocross World Championship in the MXGP and MX2 categories. And this inclination towards the world of racing now extends its tentacles to the MotoGP World Championship.

His arrival in the World Championship, in any case, is limited exclusively to the intermediate categories, a circumstance which excludes the heavy bikes, armored by Michelin. The French manufacturer, for its part, has an exclusivity contract in the premier class which expires in 2026, shortly before the upheaval of the technical regulations that will take place.

As far as Motorsport.com has been able to learn, it does not appear that the Spanish company that owns the rights to the World Championship is in any way thinking of a tender to attract new suppliers in the short or medium term, nor is the possibility of a competition contemplated between brands, as happened in the past.

Pirelli would also be the supplier of other minor championships such as the Junior GP World Championship, the Asian Talent Cup or the recent Latin America Talent Cup, thanks to which new motorcycling talents would grow using the same tires until they reach the world championship.

This arrival by the Italian company comes at a time when Pirelli is facing stiff competition in Formula 1 from another supplier, given that a few days ago Bridgestone announced its bid to supply tires to the Grande Circus between 2025 and 2028.