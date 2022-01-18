Pirelli has developed a unique product that will provide its reference categories with GT racing for the 2022 season.

In the press conference to present the sports activities of the Milanese tire manufacturer, the programs in which he is involved were illustrated.

For Pirelli it will be a truly full year that will begin shortly, as explained by the head of GT activities, Matteo Braga.

“It will be a very busy year as we will be suppliers to over 100 championships in more than 50 countries around the world. We are ready for the challenge and will do pre-season tests with manufacturers and teams to better prepare,” said Braga.

“The main activities will begin in April with the GT World Challenge of Europe and America, plus the ADAC GT Masters, which will then take us to the most important event of the season in July, the 24h of Spa-Francorchamps, in a weekend where we will have nearly 100 people to work in Belgium “.

“All the leagues we are suppliers of are growing more and more, so it is important to talk to the promoters to develop the products and make them and the teams always happy, as we are today”.

Braga then commented on the novelty of this season, with Pirelli making its tire catalog simpler and more homogeneous by having studied one that is valid for all the series.

“On a technological level it will be a very demanding and important year in which we present a new product catalog, which for the first time will be unique for the GT2, GT3 and GT4 Classes”.

“In the past we had three different ones, we took the opportunity to work closely with the manufacturers to arrive in a couple of years at a large family of more homogeneous products”.

“They all have the same goals, so it’s always important to have a consistent and reliable tire that doesn’t compromise performance.”

“Even for our single-make series such as Ferrari Challenge, Lamborghini Super Trofeo and Pure McLaren, which need a dedicated product, we have proposed one that has the same development concepts as the GT”.

“Finally, there is also the Trans-Am, where there is an evolution with 18” wheels and a close link with series products. It will be a big leap for them. “

“All Pirelli products are developed with the same approach, using multiple virtual designs, new materials and production processes aimed at optimizing anything and which also contributes to the sustainability of the company”.

Finally, there was also the inevitable comment on Valentino Rossi’s arrival in the GT World Challenge Europe, where he will race with Team WRT’s Audi R8 LMS.

“He is a true professional in the racing world, I don’t think it will take him long to be competitive, also helped by the fact that our product is the same for everyone”.

“He probably won’t be at the top like some experts in this category, but we know him very well and we know he can have his say.”