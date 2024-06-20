The topic was also one of the key elements of the latest tender for the supply of F1 tires launched by the FIA ​​and relating to the 2025-28 seasons.

However, long before submitting its bid with which it was able to win the tender, Pirelli had already obtained sustainability credentials. In fact, in November 2021 it was the first tire company to receive a three-star certification under the FIA’s environmental sustainability program, called the FIA ​​Environmental Accreditation Programme.

Mario Isola, head of Pirelli Motorsport Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

“We obtained the FIA ​​certification more than a year before the launch of the tender,” explains Mario Isola, Pirelli’s Motorsport director.

“So we started working on the topic of sustainability a long time before. Furthermore, if we talk about sustainability within the company, we had already started with the first concrete actions towards this direction many years ago.”

“For example, our factories use electricity from renewable sources, and it’s not something that can be done overnight. It’s a long journey and we have other plans for the future.”

Pirelli’s initiatives for sustainability in F1 have multiple aspects and one of the key parameters concerns the materials and products used in production.

In parallel with the victory achieved in the FIA ​​tender, Pirelli achieved another important milestone when its Formula 1 tires for the 2024 season were certified by the Forestry Stewardship Council.

“The three FIA ​​stars represent a certification for which certain requirements must be met. Only then can you receive the certification,” says Isola.

“However, the company’s sustainability strategy is something completely separate from the FIA ​​three-star certification.”

Here is an FSC tire for F1: Pirelli has worked for sustainability without there being a certification obligation Photo by: Pirelli

“For example, there is no obligation to produce an FSC-certified tire. It was our project to develop an FSC-certified tire in F1, because it is part of an activity that we started with BMW in 2021, with the first tires roads certified by the FSC”.

“And as a natural extension of this program, we were considering having this certification for F1 tires as well. So we worked to obtain this certification.”

“It shows that we respect a number of conditions throughout the life cycle of a tyre, from the rubber plantation, through the way we extract the rubber from the trees, respect for biodiversity, respect for the local population, as well as the way in which we use rubber”.

“FSC follows the entire life cycle of the tyre, all the way to the end of life, which is how we recycle them.”

Pirelli also pays close attention to the complex blend of ingredients used in the production of its F1 tyres.

“We could say that this is part of a normal update of our materials,” says Isola. “Obviously some ingredients that were allowed many years ago are no longer allowed.”

It’s probably something you don’t see, but every year we test some prototypes and solutions that replace materials with new concepts that have less impact on the environment.”

“Our health and safety department pays a lot of attention to this. Every year they give us a target to replace some materials with better ones, which we usually manage to do, regardless of new regulations.”

Every season Pirelli has to transport tens of thousands of tires around the world and the 24-race calendar, most of which take place outside Europe, presents a huge challenge. Reducing the carbon footprint associated with transporting tires to the various tracks where a Grand Prix will be raced is a key objective for the company.

“If we talk about logistics, we transport the majority, over 90%, of our equipment and tires by sea. We have already reduced air transport many years ago,” explains Isola.

“In Europe, our trailers comply with the latest Euro 6E standards. The entire fleet is brand new and with the most efficient trucks.”

Sometimes certain circumstances still force Pirelli to transport tires by air, but this only happens when it is absolutely necessary.

“It happens. This year we were forced to transport some tires by air, due to the transport situation on the Red Sea. Unfortunately it was not possible to reschedule the shipment to send the tires at the right time for the first Asian races,” he explains Island.

“Now the situation is more under control again and we have returned to shipping all the material by sea.”

Reducing the number of tires that must be produced and, therefore, transported is one way to address the issue of sustainability and impact in terms of carbon footprint.

Full wet Pirelli tires which can now be remounted on the rims if not used Photo by: Erik Junius

In the past, wasting unused wet tires at the end of a dry race weekend was a frustrating problem.

While in Europe they could be transported to the next race by truck, still mounted on the rims, this was not possible for events reached by plane. In fact, once removed, the tires were no longer usable due to the potential damage to the beads.

The solution pursued by Pirelli was to make modifications that avoided such damage, thus allowing unused wet tires to be removed, shipped without rims and remounted at a subsequent Grand Prix.

“It was an experiment we tried last year,” explains Isola. “This year, however, it is standard procedure for us. Thanks to some changes made to the bead and the tire mounting machines, we can now remove wet and intermediate tires without damaging them, so that we can reuse them later.”

“For example, in the first part of the season we went to Bahrain and Saudi Arabia, where the Grands Prix were in the dry. Those wet tires brought for those two races have already been checked after being removed from the rims and are ready for a race in the second half of the world championship.”

“So, this batch of tires will go to Austin or Mexico for the respective Grands Prix and we won’t have to produce new ones. Obviously this has a positive impact: by doing so, we save around 2-3,000 tires over the course of the season, depending on the conditions meteorological”.

“It’s complicated, because we have to follow the calendar. Our logistics department works hard to create an efficient program for these tires that will have to be reused in another race.”

Pirelli is always looking for ways to reduce the number of sets needed in a race weekend, and this includes potential rule changes, although it is never easy to convince teams to accept certain proposals.

“Obviously this has an impact on production and shipping. Last year, with an alternative tire allocation, it was considered to reduce two sets of dry tires for each car in each Grand Prix. In my opinion, this was of a good plan,” says Isola.

“However, at the end of the year it was decided to abandon the idea for a number of reasons, but I believe that the topic of reducing the number of tires used during a race weekend is still on the table for 2026.”

“But the teams don’t like changes and for them it’s better to have more tyres, because this guarantees more opportunities to run and do tests.”

Less evident than the use of tires on race weekends are the steps forward made by Pirelli in terms of reducing the number of prototype tires produced for track tests, thanks to increasingly sophisticated simulation tools.

It can be compared to the way F1 teams use CFD, or simulation programs, to reduce the number of wing iterations that are actually produced and tested in the wind tunnel and on the track.

“Virtualization is important for sustainability,” says Isola. “Thanks to the virtual models we have developed, especially for F1 and then extending them to GT road tyres, we can accelerate development, but also reduce the number of prototypes we physically produce.”

“If we talk about the development of the 18-inch F1 tyres, we tested 70 tire specifications virtually and 30 physically on the track.”

“It is clear that this has an impact on the number of prototypes that need to be physically produced, impacting sustainability.”

Another initiative that has had a clear benefit in terms of energy consumption is the reduction in the use of electric blankets. In recent years, their use has already been phased out with extreme wet tires and intermediate tires will follow the same path once FIA ​​approval is obtained.

Although plans to eliminate dry tire warmers were shelved following last year’s testing programme, it is worth noting that less electricity is now used on a race weekend than ever before.

“We worked to develop a dry tire capable of working without tyrewarmers. It’s a project we still have in mind. The elimination of tyrewarmers is certainly a good message,” explains Isola.

“We have already reduced the temperature and the time the tires remain in the tire warmers and, as a result, this obviously reduces the electricity needed. If I compare with 2019, at the time we heated the tires to 100°C for three hours, while now the temperature is 70°C for two hours.”

“This means that we saved more than 50% of the electricity used in 2019, so there is a reduction. We no longer heat the tires in extreme wet conditions and the plan is also to remove the use of tire warmers as soon as possible even on the intermediate”.

What happens to F1 tires after their use is another key issue that Pirelli wanted to address.

“In the past, when we started the F1 journey, we burned tires and produced energy,” says Isola. “Now we ship all the tires to the UK, where we crush them, and use this material as a raw material to make new things, like plastic pavement or asphalt, or it’s used in other applications. It’s more efficient.”

“We have plans for the future and we are also testing some new processes to make everything even more efficient. The ultimate goal is to use these materials in tires again.”

Pirelli has left no stone unturned in its pursuit of sustainability, a theme that extends beyond the tires themselves to all aspects of its race weekend operations.

“Several years ago we eliminated the use of any single-use plastic. For example, some parts of our team kit are made from recycled material, such as shoes and luggage,” adds Isola.

“And we are trying to extend this approach to all the little details that affect our activities. So sustainability is not a single action.”