It seems that Pirelli is thinking about moving away from full-wets altogether. The Formula 1 drivers don’t want him anyway.

The men of the royal class have been complaining about blue-cheeked ties for some time. That is why Pirelli enthusiastically introduced a new rain tire from the Monaco Grand Prix. Extensive testing was done prior to the introduction, but nobody wants to use the new rubber.

Very wet job

The full-wets only do it on a very wet track. And if there is so much water on the track that the new blue Pirelli rain tire can get under it, Formula 1 usually doesn’t drive at all.

So despite all the tests, the tire turns out to be useless. That also became painfully clear to Pirelli during the sprint race at Spa-Franchorchamps. All drivers wanted to switch to intermediates as soon as possible. When the safety car came in, the track was no longer wet enough for the new rain tyre.

Another new band

Pirelli had noticed that too. So says the tire brand against the German Auto Motor und Sport that they might want to introduce a completely new band. A super intermediate.

This new “super tire” must then replace both the intermediates and the full-wet tires in wet conditions. The best of the two compounds should then be combined.

All-rounder

The idea is that the new tire can handle more water than the current intermediates. The full-wets are then no longer necessary, because if there is so much water on the track that they have to go under, there will no longer be any driving for safety reasons.

Pirelli still has to present it to the teams and the tire will therefore not be there for the 2024 season. The entire development and testing of the tire has yet to begin. We are curious!

