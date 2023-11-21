The curtain comes down in Abu Dhabi

F1 is preparing to experience the last round of the 2023 championship in the usual setting of Abu Dhabi. The Yas Marina circuit will be the scene of the challenge between Mercedes and Ferrari for second place in the Constructors’ standings and between Carlos Sainz, Fernando Alonso and Lando Norris for fourth place in the Drivers’ standings behind Max Verstappen, Sergio Perez and Lewis Hamilton. Pirelli’s motorsport manager, Mario Islandthus presented the appointment in the Middle East.

The words of Mario Isola

“You can go from the thousand lights of Las Vegas in a few days at sunset in Abu Dhabi – after a transfer lasting just over 13,000 kilometers – for what has now become an end-of-season classic. The Yas Marina track, in fact, will host the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix this weekend for the fifteenth time which, on eleven occasions, has been the last stage of the season”.

“In 2021 the track has been modified in some points which have made it faster and more streamlined, also creating greater opportunities for overtaking, as seen in the last two editions. Yas Marina is at the lower end of the severity scale when it comes to tyres, although the vertical loads exerted on the front axle in particular are significant. For this appointment we have confirmed the softest possible trio of compounds, composed of C3 as Hard, C4 as Medium and C5 as Soft. It is the same choice as last year but also for the Las Vegas race, a confirmation of the versatility of the compounds currently available.”

“As usual, the Grand Prix will have an extension on the following Tuesday with a day of testing which will see all the teams on track with two cars, one dedicated to young drivers and one – theoretically – for tire tests. It must be said that on this occasion there will be no new solutions to try in terms of compounds. In fact, it was recently communicated to the FIA ​​and the teams that in 2024 the compounds will be the same as those available this year: the only change will be the reduction of their number from six to five, with the elimination of C0, which has never been used in a race weekend. The test could therefore be an opportunity for the teams to work on optimizing tire management by collecting useful data for preparation for next season. For the day, teams will have a predefined tire allocation. The car intended for tire work will be able to fit ten sets: one of C1, one of C2, two of C5, three of C4 and the same number of C3. The single-seater reserved for young people can be equipped with two sets of C3 and the same number of C5, as well as four sets of C4″.