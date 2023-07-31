Pirelli, the tires for Zandvoort and Monza

Pirelli has communicated to the teams the dry-weather compounds that will be used in the Dutch Grand Prix scheduled at Zandvoort (August 25-27) and in the Italian Grand Prix at the iconic Monza circuit (September 1-3).

For the appointment of Zandvoort the trio of compounds used last year is confirmed, which includes C1, C2 and C3: a choice determined by the severity of the track, one of the most stressful for tires on the whole calendar, especially in the two banked corners (3 and 14). Moreover, this year’s C1 is a new, softer compound than in the past and is placed between the C2 and the old C1, now called C0.

Confirmed the ATA in Monza

TO Monza the new tire allocation criterion will be tested for the second time this season (ATA extension, Alternative Tire Allocations) which had debuted at the Hungaroring before the summer break.

Also in the Italian Grand Prix, qualifying will therefore see a Q1 with the hard tyre, a Q2 with the medium and a Q3 with the soft. To mix the cards compared to last year there is also a different choice of compounds. The three softest tires will be available on the “Temple of Speed” – C3, C4 and C5 – from the 2023 range, unlike what happened in 2022, when the trio was made up of C2, C3 and C4: a choice that could offer, in combination with the ATA, a wider range of options from a strategic point of view.