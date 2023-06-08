Pirelli, here are the tires for Canada, Austria and Great Britain

The three Pirelli compounds for the next Grands Prix in Canada, Austria and Great Britain will be the same as last year. In Montreal and Spielberg, the softest possible combination will be used: C3 as P Zero White hard, C4 as P Zero Yellow medium and C5 as P Zero Red soft. At Silverstone, however, the C1 will be the hard tyre, the C2 the medium and the C3 the soft.

Montreal, home of the Canadian Formula 1 Grand Prix from 16 to 18 June, is a medium-high speed track. While Circuit Gilles Villeneuve may be considered a semi-permanent circuit, it has unforgiving walls and barriers right near the finish line that leave little room for error. It’s a track where stability under braking and good traction are essential to be competitive. The Canadian Grand Prix is ​​now an iconic event, not only because it is often unpredictable – with the Safety Car frequently called on the track – but also because of the unique atmosphere.

Towards Spielberg and Silverstone

Two weeks after Canada, the Austrian Grand Prix takes place at the fast Spielberg circuit, which has the fewest corners of any circuit on the calendar – just 10 in total. The Red Bull Ring hosts the second Sprint of the season on Saturday, preceded by the Sprint Shootout to determine grid positions.

From 7 to 9 July, Formula 1 returns to the place where the championship began: Silverstone, which features a track largely unchanged from the first British Grand Prix in 1950. new specification of Pirelli tyres will make its debut on a track that is well known for the high lateral energy load on the tire due to the many fast corners. This new specification, tested by the teams during Friday free practice in Spain, is more resistant to fatigue thanks to the introduction of an already homologated material, originally planned for 2024, but is otherwise exactly the same as the specification that will be used until at the Austrian Grand Prix.