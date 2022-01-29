An audience full of entrepreneurs, influential people and journalists kicked off the celebrations for 150 years of Pirelli. The rubber multinational, born in Milan on 28 January 1872 from the initiative of Giovanni Battista Pirelli, was celebrated at the Piccolo Teatro during an event that retraced the stages of success, from its beginnings as a rubber manufacturer to its most important operations. which have led it to be a global giant.

“Pirelli is a beautiful lady who is rejuvenating. The secret? Its people: the sense of belonging of the ‘Pirellians’ represents its strength. It is a company that looks to the future, aware of its past “ he explained to Il Corriere della Sera Marco Tronchetti Provera, executive vice president and CEO of Pirelli, describing the nature of the group that has reached this important milestone. Beside him Alberto Pirelli, symbol of a family bond that the company has never severed. Listening to them and talking to them with leading figures such as the columnists and former directors of Corriere della Sera Paolo Mieli and Ferruccio de Bortoli, the advertising and communication expert Annamaria Testa, the archistar Renzo Piano, the rector of the Polytechnic Ferruccio Resta, the president and CEO of the Formula One group Stefano Domenicali.

Tronchetti Provera recalled various moments in the company’s history, from the parenthesis with Telecom to the failed mergers with Dunlop and Continental: “To be a leader you need to have a startup head. The people we need today are young people, the strength of the future. And we bring young engineers on board with determination. Even from the inevitable defeats in a company that has spanned three centuries, Pirelli has learned to start over and has continued to look forward. “