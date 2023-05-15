F1, Imola: Pirelli’s expectations

Formula 1 returns after a week’s break and does so in the name of history and tradition: in fact, it will be Imola, Monte-Carlo and Montmeló that will make the drivers and the public embrace again with a noble and exciting hat-trick. We start this weekend right from the Santerno circuit, where it could rain any day of the weekend.

Naturally the water would give the weekend even more charm and the World Championship that panache that is lacking due to the dominance of Red Bull. For Pirelli it would be the best way to “baptize” the new wet tire which does not need tire warmers, and which according to motorsport area manager Mario Island it provided higher performance than the counterpart used in 2022.

The words of Isola

“The first round in Europe of the 2023 season will offer two important ones novelty as far as tires are concerned, both aimed at improving the environmental sustainability of our sport. The first concerns qualifying: at Imola we will experiment with a new regulation which provides for the obligation to use a different type of compound for each of the three sessions, with the Hard (C3) foreseen for Q1, the Medium (C4) for Q2 and the Soft (C5) for Q3. This entails a reduction – from 13 to 11 – of the sets of dry tires that each driver has available for the entire event, thus generating a decrease in the impact generated by the production and transport of the tyres.

The new full wet

“Always with the same aim, starting from this Grand Prix, a new one will be introduced new compound for Full Wet tyres which will not require the use of electric blankets before being used. Track tests have shown even better performance than the previous Blue Full Wet, even without the electric heating of the tyreIsola added. “It is a concrete first stepthe result of studies carried out by Pirelli, towards the use of dry tires without preheating. Finally, we have chosen to bring our range of softer compounds (C3, C4 and C5) to Imola, which could offer the teams a wider range of strategic options ahead of the race“.