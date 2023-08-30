Towards Asia

Once the European part of the season is over, Formula 1 is preparing to experience the final rush with eight races to be held in just over two months, bouncing from the Far East to North and South America. Today Pirelli communicated to the teams the choice of the three dry tire compounds for the first three stages of this long journey which, at least nominally, follows the one made in 2022. In fact, it should be considered that this year’s C1 – which will be used in the Japanese and Qatar Grands Prix – is a new compound, slightly softer than last year’s C1 which is now called C0, and has never before been used in a race weekend.

GP Singapore

In Singapore, as is tradition on a street circuit, there will be the softest trio of compounds – C3 like P Zero White hard, C4 like P Zero Yellow medium and C5 like P Zero Red soft – to offer maximum grip on a twisty and demanding on the tyres, especially under braking and traction, like the one at Marina Bay.

Japanese GP

In Suzuka, on one of the most fascinating and challenging tracks from a driving point of view but also severe in terms of the loads to which the tires are subjected, there will instead be the hardest trio used so far in 2023, made up of C1s such as P Zero White hard, C2 as P Zero Yellow medium and C3 as P Zero Red soft.

Qatar GP

Formula 1 will return for the second time in its history to the Lusail circuit in Qatar, where it made its debut in 2021. It is a very strict circuit in terms of tires in terms of layout and will have the unknown factor linked to the asphalt, which has been completely renovated, as well as the paddock structures given that this Grand Prix will remain on the calendar for at least the next ten years. As in Japan, in Qatar Pirelli will bring the C1 as P Zero White hard, the C2 as P Zero Yellow medium and the C3 as P Zero Red soft.